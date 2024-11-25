How to Watch the NBA Today, November 26
Published 11:31 pm Monday, November 25, 2024
The Houston Rockets versus the Minnesota Timberwolves is one game in particular to watch on a Tuesday NBA schedule that has five compelling contests.
Information on how to watch today’s NBA action is included for you.
Watch the NBA Today – November 26
Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: TNT and SportsNet LA
