How to Watch the Hawks vs. Mavericks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25 Published 12:54 am Monday, November 25, 2024

The Dallas Mavericks (9-8) battle the Atlanta Hawks (7-10) at State Farm Arena on November 25, 2024.

Hawks vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: NBA TV, KFAA, FDSSE

NBA TV, KFAA, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks Stats Insights

This season, the Hawks have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Mavericks’ opponents have knocked down.

In games Atlanta shoots better than 44.8% from the field, it is 7-6 overall.

The Hawks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at ninth.

The 115.4 points per game the Hawks score are only 4.7 more points than the Mavericks give up (110.7).

Atlanta is 6-6 when scoring more than 110.7 points.

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks are shooting 47.9% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 47.2% the Hawks’ opponents have shot this season.

This season, Dallas has a 6-5 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Hawks are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 12th.

The Mavericks’ 116.2 points per game are just 4.3 fewer points than the 120.5 the Hawks give up.

Dallas is 3-1 when it scores more than 120.5 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks average 116.9 points per game in home games, compared to 114.0 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.9 points per contest.

Atlanta is ceding 120.1 points per game this year at home, which is 0.8 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (120.9).

In terms of total three-pointers made, the Hawks have performed better at home this season, averaging 12.4 per game, compared to 12.3 on the road. Meanwhile, they’ve put up a 34.0% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 34.4% mark on the road.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks score fewer points per game at home (115.7) than on the road (116.8), but also allow fewer at home (103.9) than away (118.4).

At home, Dallas gives up 103.9 points per game. Away, it allows 118.4.

The Mavericks pick up 1.0 more assists per game at home (25.8) than away (24.8).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cody Zeller Out Personal

Mavericks Injuries