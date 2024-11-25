How to Watch the Hawks vs. Mavericks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published 12:54 am Monday, November 25, 2024
The Dallas Mavericks (9-8) battle the Atlanta Hawks (7-10) at State Farm Arena on November 25, 2024.
Hawks vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KFAA, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Hawks Stats Insights
- This season, the Hawks have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Mavericks’ opponents have knocked down.
- In games Atlanta shoots better than 44.8% from the field, it is 7-6 overall.
- The Hawks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at ninth.
- The 115.4 points per game the Hawks score are only 4.7 more points than the Mavericks give up (110.7).
- Atlanta is 6-6 when scoring more than 110.7 points.
Mavericks Stats Insights
- The Mavericks are shooting 47.9% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 47.2% the Hawks’ opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Dallas has a 6-5 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
- The Hawks are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 12th.
- The Mavericks’ 116.2 points per game are just 4.3 fewer points than the 120.5 the Hawks give up.
- Dallas is 3-1 when it scores more than 120.5 points.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks average 116.9 points per game in home games, compared to 114.0 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.9 points per contest.
- Atlanta is ceding 120.1 points per game this year at home, which is 0.8 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (120.9).
- In terms of total three-pointers made, the Hawks have performed better at home this season, averaging 12.4 per game, compared to 12.3 on the road. Meanwhile, they’ve put up a 34.0% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 34.4% mark on the road.
Mavericks Home & Away Comparison
- The Mavericks score fewer points per game at home (115.7) than on the road (116.8), but also allow fewer at home (103.9) than away (118.4).
- At home, Dallas gives up 103.9 points per game. Away, it allows 118.4.
- The Mavericks pick up 1.0 more assists per game at home (25.8) than away (24.8).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
Mavericks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Luka Doncic
|Out
|Wrist
|Dante Exum
|Out
|Wrist