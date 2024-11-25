How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 26

Published 8:59 pm Monday, November 25, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Tuesday, November 26

There are five games featuring an SEC team on the Tuesday college basketball schedule, including the Vanderbilt Commodores versus the Arizona Wildcats.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s SEC Games

Clemson Tigers at No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloHoops

Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats

  • Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: BallerTV

Vanderbilt Commodores at Arizona Wildcats

  • Time: 4:30 PM ET

Prairie View A&M Panthers at Georgia Bulldogs

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Western Carolina Catamounts at Tennessee Volunteers

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Tuesday, November 26

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 26

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Tuesday, November 26

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 26

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Monday, November 25

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Monday, November 25

Hawks vs. Nuggets Tickets Available – Sunday, Dec. 8

Hawks vs. Nuggets Tickets Available – Sunday, Dec. 8

Print Article

SportsPlus