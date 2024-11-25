Hawks vs. Nuggets Tickets Available – Sunday, Dec. 8 Published 5:43 am Monday, November 25, 2024

The Denver Nuggets (9-6), on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at State Farm Arena, go up against the Atlanta Hawks (7-10). The game starts at 6:00 PM ET on ALT and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Nuggets Game Info & Tickets

Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Sunday, December 8, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ALT and FDSSE

ALT and FDSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Hawks vs. Nuggets 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Nuggets 115.4 Points Avg. 117.5 120.5 Points Allowed Avg. 114.7 45.8% Field Goal % 47.8% 34.2% Three Point % 39.6%

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young scores 22.1 points per game this season for the Hawks, adding 3.8 rebounds and 11.7 assists.

Jalen Johnson is responsible for 19.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

Among active players, the Hawks are led by Young from beyond the arc. He makes 2.8 shots from deep per game.

Atlanta’s blocks tend to come from Johnson, who collects 1.1 per game. Dyson Daniels is a primary source of steals for Atlanta, averaging 3.2 steals a game.

Nuggets’ Top Players

Nikola Jokic has racked up 30.3 points, pulled down 13.9 rebounds and dished 11.3 assists per game so far in 2024-25.

Michael Porter Jr. hits 2.7 treys per game.

The Nuggets’ defensive effort gets a boost from Russell Westbrook’s 1.4 steals and Peyton Watson’s 1.1 blocks per game.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/29 Cavaliers – Home – 11/30 Hornets – Away – 12/2 Pelicans – Home – 12/4 Bucks – Away – 12/6 Lakers – Home – 12/8 Nuggets – Home – 12/19 Spurs – Away – 12/21 Grizzlies – Home – 12/23 Timberwolves – Home – 12/26 Bulls – Home – 12/28 Heat – Home –

Nuggets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/27 Jazz – Away – 12/1 Clippers – Away – 12/3 Warriors – Home – 12/5 Cavaliers – Away – 12/7 Wizards – Away – 12/8 Hawks – Away – 12/19 Trail Blazers – Away – 12/22 Pelicans – Away – 12/23 Suns – Home – 12/25 Suns – Away – 12/27 Cavaliers – Home –

