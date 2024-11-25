Hawks vs. Nuggets Tickets Available – Sunday, Dec. 8
Published 5:43 am Monday, November 25, 2024
The Denver Nuggets (9-6), on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at State Farm Arena, go up against the Atlanta Hawks (7-10). The game starts at 6:00 PM ET on ALT and FDSSE.
Hawks vs. Nuggets Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ALT and FDSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Favorite: –
Hawks vs. Nuggets 2024-25 Stats
|Hawks
|Nuggets
|115.4
|Points Avg.
|117.5
|120.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.7
|45.8%
|Field Goal %
|47.8%
|34.2%
|Three Point %
|39.6%
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young scores 22.1 points per game this season for the Hawks, adding 3.8 rebounds and 11.7 assists.
- Jalen Johnson is responsible for 19.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.
- Among active players, the Hawks are led by Young from beyond the arc. He makes 2.8 shots from deep per game.
- Atlanta’s blocks tend to come from Johnson, who collects 1.1 per game. Dyson Daniels is a primary source of steals for Atlanta, averaging 3.2 steals a game.
Nuggets’ Top Players
- Nikola Jokic has racked up 30.3 points, pulled down 13.9 rebounds and dished 11.3 assists per game so far in 2024-25.
- Michael Porter Jr. hits 2.7 treys per game.
- The Nuggets’ defensive effort gets a boost from Russell Westbrook’s 1.4 steals and Peyton Watson’s 1.1 blocks per game.
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/29
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/30
|Hornets
|–
|Away
|–
|12/2
|Pelicans
|–
|Home
|–
|12/4
|Bucks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/6
|Lakers
|–
|Home
|–
|12/8
|Nuggets
|–
|Home
|–
|12/19
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|12/21
|Grizzlies
|–
|Home
|–
|12/23
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
|12/26
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|12/28
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
Nuggets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/27
|Jazz
|–
|Away
|–
|12/1
|Clippers
|–
|Away
|–
|12/3
|Warriors
|–
|Home
|–
|12/5
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|12/7
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
|12/8
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/19
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Away
|–
|12/22
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
|12/23
|Suns
|–
|Home
|–
|12/25
|Suns
|–
|Away
|–
|12/27
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
