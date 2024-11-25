Hawks vs. Nuggets Tickets Available – Sunday, Dec. 8

Published 5:43 am Monday, November 25, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Denver Nuggets (9-6), on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at State Farm Arena, go up against the Atlanta Hawks (7-10). The game starts at 6:00 PM ET on ALT and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Nuggets Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ALT and FDSSE
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena
  • Favorite:

Hawks vs. Nuggets 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Nuggets
115.4 Points Avg. 117.5
120.5 Points Allowed Avg. 114.7
45.8% Field Goal % 47.8%
34.2% Three Point % 39.6%

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young scores 22.1 points per game this season for the Hawks, adding 3.8 rebounds and 11.7 assists.
  • Jalen Johnson is responsible for 19.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.
  • Among active players, the Hawks are led by Young from beyond the arc. He makes 2.8 shots from deep per game.
  • Atlanta’s blocks tend to come from Johnson, who collects 1.1 per game. Dyson Daniels is a primary source of steals for Atlanta, averaging 3.2 steals a game.

Nuggets’ Top Players

  • Nikola Jokic has racked up 30.3 points, pulled down 13.9 rebounds and dished 11.3 assists per game so far in 2024-25.
  • Michael Porter Jr. hits 2.7 treys per game.
  • The Nuggets’ defensive effort gets a boost from Russell Westbrook’s 1.4 steals and Peyton Watson’s 1.1 blocks per game.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/29 Cavaliers Home
11/30 Hornets Away
12/2 Pelicans Home
12/4 Bucks Away
12/6 Lakers Home
12/8 Nuggets Home
12/19 Spurs Away
12/21 Grizzlies Home
12/23 Timberwolves Home
12/26 Bulls Home
12/28 Heat Home

Nuggets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/27 Jazz Away
12/1 Clippers Away
12/3 Warriors Home
12/5 Cavaliers Away
12/7 Wizards Away
12/8 Hawks Away
12/19 Trail Blazers Away
12/22 Pelicans Away
12/23 Suns Home
12/25 Suns Away
12/27 Cavaliers Home

