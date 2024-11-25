Hawks vs. Mavericks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 25 Published 8:16 am Monday, November 25, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (7-10) face the Dallas Mavericks (9-8) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, KFAA, and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBA TV, KFAA, and FDSSE

NBA TV, KFAA, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Mavericks 119 – Hawks 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 2.5)

Mavericks (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-7.3)

Mavericks (-7.3) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 231.4

The Mavericks (9-8-0 ATS) have covered the spread 35.3% of the time, 17.6% more often than the Hawks (6-11-0) this year.

Dallas covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 66.7% of the time. That’s more often than Atlanta covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (12.5%).

When it comes to going over the point total in 2024-25, Dallas and its opponents don’t do it as often (52.9% of the time) as Atlanta and its opponents (70.6%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Mavericks are 3-3, while the Hawks are 3-5 as moneyline favorites.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks’ offense, which ranks 10th in the league with 115.4 points per game, has fared better than their third-worst defense (120.5 points allowed per game).

Atlanta ranks 11th in the NBA with 44.6 rebounds per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 22nd with 44.9 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Hawks have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are dishing out 29.1 per game (fourth-best in NBA).

Atlanta ranks second-best in the NBA by forcing 16.4 turnovers per game. It ranks 25th in the league by averaging 15.5 turnovers per contest.

The Hawks are draining 12.4 three-pointers per game (20th-ranked in league). They sport a 34.2% shooting percentage (21st-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Mavericks Performance Insights

On offense the Mavericks are the ninth-ranked squad in the league (116.2 points per game). On defense they are ninth (110.7 points conceded per game).

On the boards, Dallas is ninth in the NBA in rebounds (45.2 per game). It is 22nd in rebounds conceded (44.9 per game).

With 25.3 assists per game, the Mavericks are 17th in the NBA.

In terms of turnovers, Dallas is eighth in the NBA in committing them (12.5 per game). It is 19th in forcing them (13.2 per game).

The Mavericks are 23rd in the league in 3-pointers made (11.9 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (34.2%).

