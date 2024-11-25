Hawks vs. Mavericks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 25
Published 8:16 am Monday, November 25, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (7-10) face the Dallas Mavericks (9-8) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, KFAA, and FDSSE.
Hawks vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, November 25, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: NBA TV, KFAA, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs. Mavericks Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Mavericks 119 – Hawks 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Mavericks
- Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 2.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-7.3)
- Pick OU:
Under (237.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 231.4
- The Mavericks (9-8-0 ATS) have covered the spread 35.3% of the time, 17.6% more often than the Hawks (6-11-0) this year.
- Dallas covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 66.7% of the time. That’s more often than Atlanta covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (12.5%).
- When it comes to going over the point total in 2024-25, Dallas and its opponents don’t do it as often (52.9% of the time) as Atlanta and its opponents (70.6%).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Mavericks are 3-3, while the Hawks are 3-5 as moneyline favorites.
Hawks Performance Insights
- The Hawks’ offense, which ranks 10th in the league with 115.4 points per game, has fared better than their third-worst defense (120.5 points allowed per game).
- Atlanta ranks 11th in the NBA with 44.6 rebounds per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 22nd with 44.9 rebounds allowed per contest.
- The Hawks have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are dishing out 29.1 per game (fourth-best in NBA).
- Atlanta ranks second-best in the NBA by forcing 16.4 turnovers per game. It ranks 25th in the league by averaging 15.5 turnovers per contest.
- The Hawks are draining 12.4 three-pointers per game (20th-ranked in league). They sport a 34.2% shooting percentage (21st-ranked) from beyond the arc.
Mavericks Performance Insights
- On offense the Mavericks are the ninth-ranked squad in the league (116.2 points per game). On defense they are ninth (110.7 points conceded per game).
- On the boards, Dallas is ninth in the NBA in rebounds (45.2 per game). It is 22nd in rebounds conceded (44.9 per game).
- With 25.3 assists per game, the Mavericks are 17th in the NBA.
- In terms of turnovers, Dallas is eighth in the NBA in committing them (12.5 per game). It is 19th in forcing them (13.2 per game).
- The Mavericks are 23rd in the league in 3-pointers made (11.9 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (34.2%).
