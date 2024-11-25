Buy Tickets for New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators on November 25 Published 6:02 am Monday, November 25, 2024

Jack Hughes and Roman Josi will be two of the best players to watch when the New Jersey Devils meet the Nashville Predators at Prudential Center on Monday, November 25 at 7:00 PM ET.

Devils vs. Predators Game Information

Players to Watch

Devils Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Jesper Bratt 23 10 18 28 Jack Hughes 23 8 17 25 Nico Hischier 23 10 11 21 Stefan Noesen 23 10 8 18 Dougie Hamilton 23 3 14 17 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 21 8 8 16 Roman Josi 21 4 12 16 Ryan O’Reilly 21 3 9 12 Jonathan Marchessault 21 4 8 12 Steven Stamkos 21 7 4 11

Devils vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Devils create the fourth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 79 this season.

On defense, New Jersey has given up 60 goals (2.6 per game) to rank 14th in league play.

The Devils’ 30.99% power-play conversion rate is second-best in the league this season.

The Predators have scored 50 goals this season (2.4 per game) to rank 29th in the NHL.

Nashville’s 65 total goals conceded (3.1 per game) rank 19th in the NHL.

The Predators have a 22.73% power-play conversion rate, the NHL’s No. 9 percentage.

