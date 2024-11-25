Buy Tickets for New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators on November 25
Published 6:02 am Monday, November 25, 2024
Jack Hughes and Roman Josi will be two of the best players to watch when the New Jersey Devils meet the Nashville Predators at Prudential Center on Monday, November 25 at 7:00 PM ET.
Devils vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 25
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Devils (-158)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Players to Watch
|Devils Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Jesper Bratt
|23
|10
|18
|28
|Jack Hughes
|23
|8
|17
|25
|Nico Hischier
|23
|10
|11
|21
|Stefan Noesen
|23
|10
|8
|18
|Dougie Hamilton
|23
|3
|14
|17
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|21
|8
|8
|16
|Roman Josi
|21
|4
|12
|16
|Ryan O’Reilly
|21
|3
|9
|12
|Jonathan Marchessault
|21
|4
|8
|12
|Steven Stamkos
|21
|7
|4
|11
Devils vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Devils create the fourth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 79 this season.
- On defense, New Jersey has given up 60 goals (2.6 per game) to rank 14th in league play.
- The Devils’ 30.99% power-play conversion rate is second-best in the league this season.
- The Predators have scored 50 goals this season (2.4 per game) to rank 29th in the NHL.
- Nashville’s 65 total goals conceded (3.1 per game) rank 19th in the NHL.
- The Predators have a 22.73% power-play conversion rate, the NHL’s No. 9 percentage.
