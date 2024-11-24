Week 14 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions Published 10:38 am Sunday, November 24, 2024

On the Week 14 FBS schedule, we have Florida (+11.5) as the best bet on the card. Scroll down for more tips on point spreads and over/unders, including parlay opportunities.

Get insights and computer predictions for that game and more below.

College Football Computer Picks – Best Spread Bets

Pick: Florida +11.5 vs. Florida State

Matchup: Florida Gators at Florida State Seminoles

Florida Gators at Florida State Seminoles Projected Winner & Margin: Florida by 17.0 points

Florida by 17.0 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 30

Nov. 30 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Ohio State -10 vs. Michigan

Matchup: Michigan Wolverines at Ohio State Buckeyes

Michigan Wolverines at Ohio State Buckeyes Projected Winner & Margin: Ohio State by 23.2 points

Ohio State by 23.2 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 30

Nov. 30 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: North Carolina +3.5 vs. North Carolina State

Matchup: North Carolina State Wolfpack at North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina State Wolfpack at North Carolina Tar Heels Projected Winner & Margin: North Carolina by 8.6 points

North Carolina by 8.6 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 30

Nov. 30 TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Notre Dame -3.5 vs. USC

Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at USC Trojans

Notre Dame Fighting Irish at USC Trojans Projected Winner & Margin: Notre Dame by 13.0 points

Notre Dame by 13.0 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 30

Nov. 30 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo

Pick: Louisville +1 vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Louisville Cardinals at Kentucky Wildcats

Louisville Cardinals at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Winner & Margin: Louisville by 8.4 points

Louisville by 8.4 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 30

Nov. 30 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

College Football Computer Picks – Best Total Bets

