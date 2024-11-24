NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 25 Published 10:31 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024

Today’s NBA slate has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Brooklyn Nets squaring off against the Golden State Warriors.

Curious about the betting odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with all of the information you need.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 25

Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Spread: Pacers -5.5

Pacers -5.5 Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 6.8 points)

Pacers (Projected to win by 6.8 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.2 total projected points)

Over (226.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSIN

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Magic -3.5

Magic -3.5 Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 3.5 points)

Magic (Projected to win by 3.5 points) Total: 212.5 points

212.5 points Total Pick: Over (217.9 total projected points)

Over (217.9 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSFL

FDSSE and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors

Spread: Pistons -5.5

Pistons -5.5 Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 6.2 points)

Pistons (Projected to win by 6.2 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.6 total projected points)

Over (226.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: TSN and FDSDET

TSN and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks

Spread: Hawks -2.5

Hawks -2.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 7.3 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 7.3 points) Total: 237.5 points

237.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.9 total projected points)

Over (230.9 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: NBA TV, KFAA, and FDSSE

NBA TV, KFAA, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Spread: Celtics -9.5

Celtics -9.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 6 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 6 points) Total: 219.5 points

219.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.5 total projected points)

Over (223.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and KTLA

NBCS-BOS and KTLA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Grizzlies -8.5

Grizzlies -8.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 9.3 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 9.3 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.3 total projected points)

Over (226.3 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: KATU and FDSSE

KATU and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks

Spread: Nuggets -3.5

Nuggets -3.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 3.5 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 3.5 points) Total: 233.5 points

233.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.1 total projected points)

Over (231.1 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT and MSG

ALT and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA and YES

NBCS-BA and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and FDSOK

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

