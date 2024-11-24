How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, November 25

Published 5:58 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Monday, November 25

Monday’s college basketball slate includes eight games featuring a ranked team in play. Among those contests is the Duke Blue Devils playing the Kansas State Wildcats.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Southern Jaguars at No. 20 NC State Wolfpack

  • Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • TV channel: FloHoops

No. 7 LSU Tigers at Washington Huskies

  • Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloHoops

Alabama State Hornets at No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloHoops

No. 14 Duke Blue Devils at No. 10 Kansas State Wildcats

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloHoops

No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels at Boston College Eagles

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloHoops

No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners at DePaul Blue Demons

  • Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloHoops

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 23 Oregon Ducks

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET

No. 2 UConn Huskies at Oregon State Beavers

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloHoops

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Monday, November 25

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, November 25

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Sunday, November 24

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 24

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 12 with a free Fubo trial

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 12 with a free Fubo trial

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, November 24

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 24

Print Article

SportsPlus