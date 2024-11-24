How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, November 25
Published 4:54 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024
There are five games on the college basketball schedule on Monday that feature a ranked team. That includes the Auburn Tigers versus the Iowa State Cyclones.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Memphis Tigers at No. 2 UConn Huskies
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 4 Auburn Tigers at No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Little Rock Trojans at No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dayton Flyers at No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 11:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
