How to Watch the NBA Today, November 25

The NBA’s nine-game lineup today is sure to please. The contests include the Los Angeles Clippers versus the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

Information on live coverage of today’s NBA play is available for you.

Watch the NBA Today – November 25

Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSIN

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSFL

FDSSE and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: TSN and FDSDET

TSN and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and KTLA

NBCS-BOS and KTLA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: NBA TV, KFAA, and FDSSE

NBA TV, KFAA, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: KATU and FDSSE

KATU and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT and MSG

ALT and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA and YES

NBCS-BA and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and FDSOK

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

