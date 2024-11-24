How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 24

Published 12:59 am Sunday, November 24, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, November 24

The Sunday college basketball schedule includes three games with an SEC team in play. Among those games is the South Carolina Gamecocks squaring off against the UCLA Bruins.

Today’s SEC Games

Arkansas State Red Wolves at Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Jacksonville Dolphins at Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 5 UCLA Bruins

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

