How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, November 25 Published 8:59 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024

Monday’s college basketball slate includes five games featuring SEC teams in play. Among those contests is the Ole Miss Rebels playing the Boston College Eagles.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 7 LSU Tigers at Washington Huskies

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

Alabama State Hornets at No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels at Boston College Eagles

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners at DePaul Blue Demons

Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

Missouri Tigers at Syracuse Orange

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.