How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 24 Published 1:53 am Sunday, November 24, 2024

The St. John’s Red Storm and the Georgia Bulldogs square off for one of four games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature SEC teams.

Watch men's college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 22 St. John’s Red Storm at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

LSU Tigers at UCF Knights

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Missouri Tigers

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Drake Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

