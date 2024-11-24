How to Pick the Devils vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 25 Published 12:50 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024

Looking to put some money on the upcoming contest (Monday at 7:00 PM ET) between the New Jersey Devils and the Nashville Predators at Prudential Center? Below, we submit our best bets, along with our picks and predictions for this matchup.

Devils vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6 (model projecting 5.8 goals)

New Jersey and its opponent have combined for more than Monday’s over/under of 6 goals 13 times this season.

Nine of Nashville’s games have finished with over 6 goals this season.

The total for this game (6) is 0.2 more than the combined scoring averages for the Devils (3.43) and the Predators (2.38).

These two teams give up a combined 5.7 goals per game, 0.3 less than this one’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Devils Moneyline: -152

The Devils are 11-8 when favored on the moneyline this season.

When playing with moneyline odds of -152 or shorter, New Jersey is 4-5 (winning 44.4% of the time).

Based on this game’s moneyline, the Devils have an implied probability of 60.3% to win.

Predators Moneyline: +127

Nashville is yet to win as the underdog on the moneyline this season (in seven opportunities).

The Predators have yet to win a match with moneyline odds of +127 or longer (in two such games).

Nashville has a 44.1% implied probability to win this matchup.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

New Jersey 4, Nashville 2

Devils Points Leaders

One of New Jersey’s top offensive options this season is Jesper Bratt, who has recorded 28 points in 23 games.

Jack Hughes has eight goals and 17 assists for New Jersey to compile 25 total points (1.1 per game).

New Jersey’s offensive effort is aided by Nico Hischier’s 25 points. He’s contributed 11 assists.

Across 15 games played, Jacob Markstrom has a goaltending record of 9-5-1. During those games, he’s allowed 38 goals while recording 370 saves.

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 16 points (0.8 per game). He has scored eight goals and eight assists in 21 games (playing 18:56 per game).

Roman Josi is a key contributor for Nashville, with 16 total points this season. He has netted four goals and provided 12 assists in 21 games.

Jonathan Marchessault has scored four goals and contributed eight assists for Nashville, giving him a point total of 12.

Juuse Saros has a .918 save percentage (13th in the league), with 457 total saves, while giving up 41 goals (2.4 goals against average). He has put together a 6-9-2 record between the posts for Nashville this season.

Devils’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/16/2024 Lightning L 4-0 Away -113 11/21/2024 Hurricanes W 4-2 Home -116 11/23/2024 Capitals W 3-2 Away -143 11/25/2024 Predators – Home -152 11/27/2024 Blues – Home – 11/29/2024 Red Wings – Away – 11/30/2024 Capitals – Home –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/17/2024 Canucks W 5-3 Away -119 11/20/2024 Kraken L 3-0 Away -142 11/23/2024 Jets W 4-1 Home -146 11/25/2024 Devils – Away +127 11/27/2024 Flyers – Home – 11/29/2024 Lightning – Home – 11/30/2024 Wild – Away –

New Jersey vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Venue: Prudential Center

