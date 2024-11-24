Hawks vs. Mavericks Injury Report Today – November 25 Published 6:39 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024

Let’s check out the injury report for the Dallas Mavericks (9-7), which currently has three players listed (including Luka Doncic), as the Mavericks ready for their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (7-10, one injured player) at State Farm Arena on Monday, November 25 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Hawks enter this contest after a 136-122 loss to the Bulls on Friday. In the loss, Trae Young led the Hawks with 25 points.

The Mavericks are coming off of a 123-120 victory over the Nuggets in their most recent game on Friday. Naji Marshall totaled 26 points, one rebound and one assist for the Mavericks.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Out Personal

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Luka Doncic PG Out Wrist 28.1 7.6 7.6 Dante Exum PG Out Wrist Daniel Gafford PF Questionable Shoulder 12.6 6.4 1.0

Hawks vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBA TV, KFAA, and FDSSE

NBA TV, KFAA, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

