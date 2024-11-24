Devils vs. Predators Injury Report Today – November 25

Published 7:42 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024

By Data Skrive

Here’s a look at the injury report for the New Jersey Devils (14-7-2), which currently has three players listed, as the Devils ready for their matchup with the Nashville Predators (7-11-3) at Prudential Center on Monday, November 25 at 7:00 PM ET.

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Nathan Bastian RW Out Jaw
Santeri Hatakka D Out Shoulder
Curtis Lazar C Out Knee

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Spencer Stastney D Out Personal

Devils vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Monday, November 25, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Newark, New Jersey
  • Venue: Prudential Center

Devils Season Insights

  • The Devils score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (79 total, 3.4 per game).
  • Defensively, New Jersey has allowed 60 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank 14th in NHL action.
  • Their goal differential (+19) makes them sixth-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 50 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.
  • Nashville has allowed 65 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 20th in the league.
  • With a goal differential of -15, they are 26th in the league.

Devils vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Devils (-159) Predators (+133) 6

