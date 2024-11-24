Devils vs. Predators Injury Report Today – November 25 Published 7:42 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024

Here’s a look at the injury report for the New Jersey Devils (14-7-2), which currently has three players listed, as the Devils ready for their matchup with the Nashville Predators (7-11-3) at Prudential Center on Monday, November 25 at 7:00 PM ET.

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Nathan Bastian RW Out Jaw Santeri Hatakka D Out Shoulder Curtis Lazar C Out Knee

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Spencer Stastney D Out Personal

Devils vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Venue: Prudential Center

Devils Season Insights

The Devils score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (79 total, 3.4 per game).

Defensively, New Jersey has allowed 60 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank 14th in NHL action.

Their goal differential (+19) makes them sixth-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 50 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.

Nashville has allowed 65 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 20th in the league.

With a goal differential of -15, they are 26th in the league.

Devils vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-159) Predators (+133) 6

