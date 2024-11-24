Devils vs. Predators Injury Report Today – November 25
Published 7:42 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024
Here’s a look at the injury report for the New Jersey Devils (14-7-2), which currently has three players listed, as the Devils ready for their matchup with the Nashville Predators (7-11-3) at Prudential Center on Monday, November 25 at 7:00 PM ET.
New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Nathan Bastian
|RW
|Out
|Jaw
|Santeri Hatakka
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
|Curtis Lazar
|C
|Out
|Knee
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Spencer Stastney
|D
|Out
|Personal
Devils vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Monday, November 25, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Newark, New Jersey
- Venue: Prudential Center
Devils Season Insights
- The Devils score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (79 total, 3.4 per game).
- Defensively, New Jersey has allowed 60 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank 14th in NHL action.
- Their goal differential (+19) makes them sixth-best in the league.
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 50 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.
- Nashville has allowed 65 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 20th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -15, they are 26th in the league.
Devils vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-159)
|Predators (+133)
|6
