Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 23? Published 12:53 am Saturday, November 23, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest versus the Winnipeg Jets is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Steven Stamkos score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

In five of 20 games this season, Stamkos has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Jets.

He has five goals on the power play, and also three assists.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 11.8% of them.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 47 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 17:09 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 2 2 0 16:29 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 18:04 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 16:04 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:12 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 1 0 1 18:53 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 1 1 0 16:19 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 1 1 0 16:10 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 2 1 1 16:54 Home W 5-2

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

