Will Calvin Ridley Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 2:31 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024

Calvin Ridley was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Tennessee Titans’ Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Take a look at Ridley’s stats on this page.

Ridley’s season stats include 541 yards on 36 receptions (15 per catch) and three touchdowns, plus four carries for 32 yards one touchdown. He has been targeted 74 times.

Calvin Ridley Injury Status: Full Participation in Practice

Ridley has been listed on the injury list this week (full participation in practice, illness), but does not have a game status on the latest report.

No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Titans.

Titans vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: November 24, 2024

November 24, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: CBS

CBS



Watch this game on Paramount+ Spread: Texans -8

Texans -8 Total: 40.5 points

Ridley 2024 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 74 36 541 112 3 15

Ridley Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 8 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 9 3 42 0 Week 8 @Lions 15 10 143 0 Week 9 @Patriots 8 5 73 0 Week 10 @Chargers 9 5 84 2 Week 11 @Vikings 6 4 58 0

