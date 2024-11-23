Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, November 24 Published 8:29 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024

Top 25 teams will hit the court across three games on Sunday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Pittsburgh Panthers squaring off against the Wisconsin Badgers at Colonial Hall. For ATS picks for each game, check out the piece below.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 22 St. John’s Red Storm

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: St. John’s 79, Georgia 74

St. John’s 79, Georgia 74 Projected Favorite: St. John’s by 5.9 points

St. John’s by 5.9 points Pick ATS: Georgia (+8.5)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the Georgia-St. John’s spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Imperial Arena TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Kennesaw State Owls vs. No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kennesaw State 79, Rutgers 75

Kennesaw State 79, Rutgers 75 Projected Favorite: Kennesaw State by 3.7 points

Bet on the Kennesaw State-Rutgers spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Kennesaw, Georgia

Kennesaw, Georgia Venue: KSU Convocation Center

KSU Convocation Center TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Pittsburgh 80, Wisconsin 72

Pittsburgh 80, Wisconsin 72 Projected Favorite: Pittsburgh by 8.3 points

Pittsburgh by 8.3 points Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (-3.5)

Bet on the Wisconsin-Pittsburgh spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Location: White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia Venue: Colonial Hall

Colonial Hall TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.