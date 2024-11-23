Titans vs. Texans Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 12 Published 4:36 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024

A win by the Houston Texans over the Tennessee Titans is our computer model projection for these teams’ upcoming matchup, on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. ET (at NRG Stadium). For a full breakdown, including the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

The Texans rank 14th in scoring offense (23.5 points per game) and 11th in scoring defense (21.5 points allowed per game) this year. The Titans rank 25th in the NFL with 295.4 total yards per contest, but they’ve been lifted up by their defense, which ranks second-best by surrendering only 278 total yards per contest.

Titans vs. Texans Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Texans (-7.5) Over (40.5) Texans 30, Titans 14

Titans Betting Info

The Titans have a 24.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tennessee has covered just once in 10 games with a spread this season.

The Titans have not covered the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Tennessee games have hit the over five out of 10 times this season.

The over/under for this game is 0.1 points higher than the average scoring total for Titans games (40.4).

Texans Betting Info

Based on this game’s moneyline, the Texans have an implied win probability of 80.0%.

Houston is 5-5-1 ATS this season.

The Texans have covered the spread when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

In Houston’s 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Texans games have had an average of 45.2 points this season, 4.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Titans vs. Texans 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texans 23.5 21.5 22.4 19.8 24.3 22.8 Titans 17 26.3 16.2 22.8 17.8 29.8

