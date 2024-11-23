SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 13 2024
Published 6:25 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024
College football Week 13 action includes 10 games with SEC teams. Read on to get up-to-date the top performers and results.
Ole Miss vs. Florida | UMass vs. Georgia
SEC Scores | Week 13
Florida 24 – Ole Miss 17
Florida won as a 12.5-point underdog. The matchup went under the 56.5-point total.
Florida Top Performers
- Passing: DJ Lagway (10-for-17, 180 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Montrell Johnson (18 ATT, 107 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Elijhah Badger (7 TAR, 5 REC, 87 YDS, 1 TD)
Ole Miss Top Performers
- Passing: Jaxson Dart (24-for-41, 323 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Dart (14 ATT, 71 YDS)
- Receiving: Cayden Lee (7 TAR, 6 REC, 94 YDS, 1 TD)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Ole Miss
|Florida
|464
|Total Yards
|344
|323
|Passing Yards
|180
|141
|Rushing Yards
|164
|2
|Turnovers
|1
Georgia 59 – UMass 21
UMass covered the 42.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 55.5-point total.
Georgia Top Performers
- Passing: Carson Beck (20-for-31, 297 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Nate Frazier (21 ATT, 136 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Arian Smith (3 TAR, 3 REC, 110 YDS, 1 TD)
UMass Top Performers
- Passing: AJ Hairston (7-for-16, 121 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jalen John (9 ATT, 107 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jakobie James (9 TAR, 3 REC, 101 YDS, 1 TD)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|UMass
|Georgia
|351
|Total Yards
|550
|125
|Passing Yards
|342
|226
|Rushing Yards
|208
|2
|Turnovers
|0
Upcoming Week 13 SEC Schedule
No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide at Oklahoma Sooners
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
- Game Location: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Tigers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
- Game Location: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Vanderbilt Commodores at LSU Tigers
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
- Game Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
