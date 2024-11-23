NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 24
Published 7:32 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024
In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers hit the floor at Wells Fargo Center.
Curious about the wagering odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with all of the information you need.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 24
Boston Celtics vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Spread: Celtics -8.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 9.1 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards
- Spread: Pacers -11.5
- Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 9.8 points)
- Total: 240.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (233 total projected points)
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: KFAA and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Spread: Kings -7.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 4.4 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
