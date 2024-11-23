How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 24
Published 10:01 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024
Top-25 teams will take the court across seven games on Sunday’s college basketball slate. That includes the South Carolina Gamecocks playing the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion.
Today’s Top 25 Games
South Florida Bulls at No. 25 Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Peacock
Bowling Green Falcons at No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at No. 11 Maryland Terrapins
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
No. 18 Baylor Bears at Indiana Hoosiers
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
Drake Bulldogs at No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 5 UCLA Bruins
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Idaho State Bengals at No. 19 TCU Horned Frogs
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
