How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 24 Published 10:01 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024

Top-25 teams will take the court across seven games on Sunday’s college basketball slate. That includes the South Carolina Gamecocks playing the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion.

Today’s Top 25 Games

South Florida Bulls at No. 25 Louisville Cardinals

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Bowling Green Falcons at No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at No. 11 Maryland Terrapins

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

No. 18 Baylor Bears at Indiana Hoosiers

Time: 1:30 PM ET

Drake Bulldogs at No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 5 UCLA Bruins

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Idaho State Bengals at No. 19 TCU Horned Frogs

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

