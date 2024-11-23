How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 24 Published 4:54 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024

There are three games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature a ranked team. That includes the Pittsburgh Panthers versus the Wisconsin Badgers.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 22 St. John’s Red Storm at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Kennesaw State Owls

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers

Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

