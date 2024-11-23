How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 24
Published 4:54 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024
There are three games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature a ranked team. That includes the Pittsburgh Panthers versus the Wisconsin Badgers.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 22 St. John’s Red Storm at Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Kennesaw State Owls
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
