How to Watch the NBA Today, November 24 Published 5:32 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024

The NBA’s six-game menu today should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Minnesota Timberwolves versus the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

Live coverage of all the NBA action today is available to you, with the information provided below.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Watch the NBA Today – November 24

Boston Celtics vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSN

NBCS-BOS and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: MNMT and FDSIN

MNMT and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSC

NBCS-PH and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida TV Channel: KFAA and FDSSUN

KFAA and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSOH

SportsNet and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and YES

NBCS-CA and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.