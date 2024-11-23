How to Watch the NBA Today, November 24
Published 5:32 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024
The NBA’s six-game menu today should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Minnesota Timberwolves versus the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
Live coverage of all the NBA action today is available to you, with the information provided below.
Watch the NBA Today – November 24
Boston Celtics vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: KFAA and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
