How to Pick the Predators vs. Jets Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 23 Published 12:50 am Saturday, November 23, 2024

The matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday has a variety of betting options to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and projections.

Predators vs. Jets Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 6 (model projecting 6.1 goals)

Nine Nashville games this season have gone over Saturday’s total of 6 goals.

A total of 11 of Winnipeg’s games have finished with over 6 goals this season.

These two teams combine for 6.5 goals per game, 0.5 more than the total for this contest.

This game’s over/under is 0.4 more than the 5.6 goals these two teams concede per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -127

The Predators have been victorious in six of their 13 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (46.2%).

Nashville is 5-6 (winning 45.5% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -127 or shorter.

The Predators’ implied moneyline win probability is 55.9% in this game.

Jets Moneyline: +107

Winnipeg has played as the underdog on the moneyline five times this season, and won twice.

When the Jets’ moneyline odds are +107 or longer, they have won a single game out of three opportunities.

Winnipeg’s implied probability to win this game is 48.3% based on the moneyline.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Winnipeg 4, Nashville 2

Predators Points Leaders

One of Nashville’s top offensive players this season is Filip Forsberg, who has recorded 15 points in 20 games.

Having scored two goals and adding 12 assists, Roman Josi is an important piece of the offense for Nashville through 20 games.

Through 20 games, Ryan O’Reilly has proven himself as another option for Nashville. He has 11 points (three goals and eight assists).

In the 16 games Juuse Saros has played this season, his save percentage is .916, 15th in the league.

Jets Points Leaders

Kyle Connor is among the top options on offense for Winnipeg, with 26 points this season. He has recorded 13 goals and 13 assists in 20 games.

Mark Scheifele is crucial for Winnipeg’s offense with 25 total points (1.3 per game), including 12 goals and 13 assists through 20 contests.

Nikolaj Ehlers has nine goals and 14 assists for Nashville.

Connor Hellebuyck has a 14-2-0 record this season, with a .924 save percentage (seventh-best in the league). In 16 games, he has 415 saves, and has given up 34 goals (2.1 goals against average).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/15/2024 Flames L 2-0 Away -125 11/17/2024 Canucks W 5-3 Away -119 11/20/2024 Kraken L 3-0 Away -142 11/23/2024 Jets – Home -127 11/25/2024 Devils – Away – 11/27/2024 Flyers – Home – 11/29/2024 Lightning – Home –

Jets’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/16/2024 Panthers L 5-0 Away +116 11/19/2024 Panthers W 6-3 Home -121 11/22/2024 Penguins W 4-1 Away -192 11/23/2024 Predators – Away +107 11/25/2024 Wild – Away – 11/27/2024 Kings – Away – 11/29/2024 Golden Knights – Away –

Nashville vs. Winnipeg Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

