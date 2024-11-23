Hawks vs. Lakers Tickets Available – Friday, Dec. 6

Published 5:42 am Saturday, November 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Atlanta Hawks (7-10) clash with the Los Angeles Lakers (10-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 6, 2024. The matchup airs on SportsNet LA and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Lakers Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Friday, December 6, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: SportsNet LA and FDSSE
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena
  • Favorite:

Hawks vs. Lakers 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Lakers
115.4 Points Avg. 117.3
120.5 Points Allowed Avg. 116.2
45.8% Field Goal % 48.4%
34.2% Three Point % 37.6%

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young contributes with 22.1 points per game while tacking on 11.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds.
  • Jalen Johnson is responsible for 19.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.
  • Young is the top active three-point shooter for the Hawks, knocking down 2.8 per game.
  • Dyson Daniels records 3.2 steals per game. Johnson collects 1.1 blocks an outing.

Lakers’ Top Players

  • Anthony Davis has been among the team’s best in both scoring (31.3 points per game) and rebounding (11.2 rebounds per game) while adding 2.8 assists per contest.
  • The Lakers have gotten 24 points, 9.3 assists and 8.3 rebounds out of LeBron James this season.
  • Austin Reaves averages 2.7 made threes per game.
  • Davis’ 1.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game are vital to the Lakers’ defensive performance.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/27 Cavaliers Away
11/29 Cavaliers Home
11/30 Hornets Away
12/2 Pelicans Home
12/4 Bucks Away
12/6 Lakers Home
12/8 Nuggets Home
12/19 Spurs Away
12/21 Grizzlies Home
12/23 Timberwolves Home
12/26 Bulls Home

Lakers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/27 Spurs Away
11/29 Thunder Home
12/1 Jazz Away
12/2 Timberwolves Away
12/4 Heat Away
12/6 Hawks Away
12/8 Trail Blazers Home
12/19 Kings Away
12/21 Kings Away
12/23 Pistons Home
12/25 Warriors Away

