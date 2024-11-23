Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Winnipeg Jets on November 23 Published 6:00 am Saturday, November 23, 2024

Roman Josi and Mark Scheifele will be two of the best players to watch when the Nashville Predators face the Winnipeg Jets at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, November 23 at 7:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Jets Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 23

Saturday, November 23 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Favorite: Predators (-129)

Predators (-129) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 20 8 7 15 Roman Josi 20 2 12 14 Ryan O’Reilly 20 3 8 11 Steven Stamkos 20 6 4 10 Jonathan Marchessault 20 3 7 10 Jets Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Kyle Connor 20 13 13 26 Mark Scheifele 20 12 13 25 Nikolaj Ehlers 20 9 14 23 Joshua Morrissey 20 2 18 20 Neal Pionk 20 3 14 17

Predators vs. Jets Stat Comparison

The Predators offense’s 46 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 32nd in the league.

Nashville is ranked 22nd in NHL action in goals against this season, having allowed 64 (3.2 per game).

The Predators’ 22.22% power-play conversion rate is 10th-best in the NHL this season.

The Jets are the league’s highest-scoring team (84 total goals, 4.2 per game).

Winnipeg has given up only 2.4 goals per game, and 47 total, the fifth-fewest among all league teams.

The Jets have a league-best power-play conversion rate of 35.59%.

