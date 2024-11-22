Where to Watch Titans vs. Texans on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 24 Published 4:37 pm Friday, November 22, 2024

The Houston Texans (7-4) have a home AFC South clash with the Tennessee Titans (2-8) on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

This matchup will be available on TV.

Nov 24, 2024: Titans vs. Texans Viewing Options

Game day: Sunday, November 24, 2024

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

Location: Houston, Texas

Stadium: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Streaming: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Titans Key Players

Name Position Stats Tony Pollard RB 681 YDS / 3 TD / 68.1 YPG / 4.3 YPC

30 REC / 168 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 16.8 REC YPG Calvin Ridley WR 36 REC / 541 YDS / 3 TD / 54.1 YPG Will Levis QB 1,169 YDS (65.9%) / 8 TD / 8 INT

165 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 23.6 RUSH YPG Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR 15 REC / 256 YDS / 5 TD / 36.6 YPG Harold Landry OLB 46 TKL / 9 TFL / 5 SACK Kenneth Murray LB 69 TKL / 5 TFL / 3 SACK Amani Hooker SAF 47 TKL / 4 TFL / 3 INT / 7 PD Arden Key OLB 26 TKL / 10 TFL / 5 SACK

Titans Injuries

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/8/2024 at Bears L 24-17 FOX 9/15/2024 Jets L 24-17 CBS 9/22/2024 Packers L 30-14 FOX 9/30/2024 at Dolphins W 31-12 ESPN 10/13/2024 Colts L 20-17 CBS 10/20/2024 at Bills L 34-10 CBS 10/27/2024 at Lions L 52-14 FOX 11/3/2024 Patriots W 20-17 FOX 11/10/2024 at Chargers L 27-17 FOX 11/17/2024 Vikings L 23-13 CBS 11/24/2024 at Texans – CBS 12/1/2024 at Commanders – CBS 12/8/2024 Jaguars – CBS 12/15/2024 Bengals – FOX 12/22/2024 at Colts – CBS 12/29/2024 at Jaguars – CBS TBD Texans – –

Texans Key Players

Name Position Stats Joe Mixon RB 764 YDS / 10 TD / 95.5 YPG / 4.5 YPC

18 REC / 203 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 25.4 REC YPG C.J. Stroud QB 2,628 YDS (63.4%) / 12 TD / 7 INT

174 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 15.8 RUSH YPG Nico Collins WR 36 REC / 621 YDS / 3 TD / 103.5 YPG Tank Dell WR 39 REC / 448 YDS / 2 TD / 44.8 YPG Danielle Hunter DE 30 TKL / 10 TFL / 7.5 SACK Jalen Pitre SAF 65 TKL / 6 TFL / 1 INT / 8 PD Will Anderson Jr. DE 27 TKL / 11 TFL / 7.5 SACK Azeez Al-Shaair LB 55 TKL / 6 TFL / 1 SACK

Texans Injuries

Blake Fisher | OT (Out) Injury: Concussion

Concussion

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice Folorunso Fatukasi | DT (Out) Injury: Foot

Foot

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 4.0 TFL | 23 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

1.0 Sack | 4.0 TFL | 23 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs Denico Autry | DE (Questionable) Injury: Knee

Knee

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice Derek Stingley Jr. | CB (Unspecified) Injury: Hip

Hip

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 36 Tackles | 2 INTs | 12 PDs

0.0 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 36 Tackles | 2 INTs | 12 PDs Kamari Lassiter | CB (Unspecified) Injury: Concussion

Concussion

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 29 Tackles | 3 INTs | 8 PDs

0.0 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 29 Tackles | 3 INTs | 8 PDs Will Anderson Jr. | DE (Unspecified) Injury: Ankle

Ankle

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 7.5 Sacks | 11.0 TFL | 27 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD

7.5 Sacks | 11.0 TFL | 27 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD Azeez Al-Shaair | LB (Unspecified) Injury: Knee

Knee

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 6.0 TFL | 55 Tackles | 0 INTs | 3 PDs

Texans Schedule