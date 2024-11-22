Where to Watch Titans vs. Texans on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 24

Published 4:37 pm Friday, November 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Titans vs. Texans on TV or Streaming Live - Nov. 24

The Houston Texans (7-4) have a home AFC South clash with the Tennessee Titans (2-8) on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

This matchup will be available on TV.

Nov 24, 2024: Titans vs. Texans Viewing Options

  • Game day: Sunday, November 24, 2024
  • Game time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Stadium: NRG Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Titans Key Players

Name Position Stats
Tony Pollard RB 681 YDS / 3 TD / 68.1 YPG / 4.3 YPC
30 REC / 168 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 16.8 REC YPG
Calvin Ridley WR 36 REC / 541 YDS / 3 TD / 54.1 YPG
Will Levis QB 1,169 YDS (65.9%) / 8 TD / 8 INT
165 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 23.6 RUSH YPG
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR 15 REC / 256 YDS / 5 TD / 36.6 YPG
Harold Landry OLB 46 TKL / 9 TFL / 5 SACK
Kenneth Murray LB 69 TKL / 5 TFL / 3 SACK
Amani Hooker SAF 47 TKL / 4 TFL / 3 INT / 7 PD
Arden Key OLB 26 TKL / 10 TFL / 5 SACK

Titans Injuries

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
9/8/2024 at Bears L 24-17 FOX
9/15/2024 Jets L 24-17 CBS
9/22/2024 Packers L 30-14 FOX
9/30/2024 at Dolphins W 31-12 ESPN
10/13/2024 Colts L 20-17 CBS
10/20/2024 at Bills L 34-10 CBS
10/27/2024 at Lions L 52-14 FOX
11/3/2024 Patriots W 20-17 FOX
11/10/2024 at Chargers L 27-17 FOX
11/17/2024 Vikings L 23-13 CBS
11/24/2024 at Texans CBS
12/1/2024 at Commanders CBS
12/8/2024 Jaguars CBS
12/15/2024 Bengals FOX
12/22/2024 at Colts CBS
12/29/2024 at Jaguars CBS
TBD Texans

Texans Key Players

Name Position Stats
Joe Mixon RB 764 YDS / 10 TD / 95.5 YPG / 4.5 YPC
18 REC / 203 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 25.4 REC YPG
C.J. Stroud QB 2,628 YDS (63.4%) / 12 TD / 7 INT
174 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 15.8 RUSH YPG
Nico Collins WR 36 REC / 621 YDS / 3 TD / 103.5 YPG
Tank Dell WR 39 REC / 448 YDS / 2 TD / 44.8 YPG
Danielle Hunter DE 30 TKL / 10 TFL / 7.5 SACK
Jalen Pitre SAF 65 TKL / 6 TFL / 1 INT / 8 PD
Will Anderson Jr. DE 27 TKL / 11 TFL / 7.5 SACK
Azeez Al-Shaair LB 55 TKL / 6 TFL / 1 SACK

Texans Injuries

    Blake Fisher | OT (Out)

    • Injury: Concussion
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

    Folorunso Fatukasi | DT (Out)

    • Injury: Foot
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 4.0 TFL | 23 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

    Denico Autry | DE (Questionable)

    • Injury: Knee
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

    Derek Stingley Jr. | CB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Hip
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 36 Tackles | 2 INTs | 12 PDs

    Kamari Lassiter | CB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Concussion
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 29 Tackles | 3 INTs | 8 PDs

    Will Anderson Jr. | DE (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Ankle
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 7.5 Sacks | 11.0 TFL | 27 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD

    Azeez Al-Shaair | LB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Knee
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 6.0 TFL | 55 Tackles | 0 INTs | 3 PDs

Texans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
9/8/2024 at Colts W 29-27 CBS
9/15/2024 Bears W 19-13 NBC
9/22/2024 at Vikings L 34-7 CBS
9/29/2024 Jaguars W 24-20 CBS
10/6/2024 Bills W 23-20 CBS
10/13/2024 at Patriots W 41-21 CBS
10/20/2024 at Packers L 24-22 CBS
10/27/2024 Colts W 23-20 CBS
10/31/2024 at Jets L 21-13 Amazon Prime Video
11/10/2024 Lions L 26-23 NBC
11/18/2024 at Cowboys W 34-10 ESPN
11/24/2024 Titans CBS
12/1/2024 at Jaguars CBS
12/15/2024 Dolphins CBS
12/21/2024 at Chiefs NBC
12/25/2024 Ravens Netflix
TBD at Titans

