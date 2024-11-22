Tennessee vs. Baylor Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – November 22 Published 5:57 am Friday, November 22, 2024

Friday’s game features the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (5-0) and the No. 13 Baylor Bears (4-1) matching up at Baha Mar Convention Center (on November 22) at 9:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 79-72 victory for Tennessee.

According to our computer prediction, Tennessee should cover the point spread, which is listed at 4.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 144.5 total.

Tennessee vs. Baylor Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 22, 2024

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

TV: CBS Sports Network

Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Baha Mar Convention Center Line: Tennessee -4.5

Tennessee -4.5 Point total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -192, Baylor +158

Tennessee vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 79, Baylor 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Baylor

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-4.5)

Tennessee (-4.5) Pick OU: Over (144.5)

Tennessee has gone 4-1-0 against the spread, while Baylor’s ATS record this season is 3-2-0. The Volunteers have a 3-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bears have a record of 4-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams average 171.6 points per game, 27.1 more points than this matchup’s total.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers outscore opponents by 26.0 points per game (scoring 83.2 points per game to rank 92nd in college basketball while allowing 57.2 per contest to rank 16th in college basketball) and have a +130 scoring differential overall.

Tennessee pulls down 35.2 rebounds per game (141st in college basketball) while conceding 22.4 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 12.8 boards per game.

Tennessee hits 8.2 three-pointers per game (167th in college basketball) at a 40.2% rate (30th in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 its opponents make while shooting 27.9% from deep.

The Volunteers’ 110.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 28th in college basketball, and the 75.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 18th in college basketball.

Tennessee has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.6 per game (168th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.4 (148th in college basketball).

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears outscore opponents by 13.6 points per game (posting 88.4 points per game, 29th in college basketball, and giving up 74.8 per outing, 250th in college basketball) and have a +68 scoring differential.

The 35.4 rebounds per game Baylor accumulates rank 132nd in the country, 6.2 more than the 29.2 its opponents record.

Baylor knocks down 10.8 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball) while shooting 39.1% from deep (46th in college basketball). It is making 1.4 more threes than its opponents, who drain 9.4 per game at 40.2%.

Baylor has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (204th in college basketball), 4.4 fewer than the 16.6 it forces (25th in college basketball).

