Tennessee vs. Baylor Basketball Tickets – Friday, November 22
Published 5:13 am Friday, November 22, 2024
The Tennessee Volunteers (5-0) will face the Baylor Bears (4-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 22, 2024. This contest is available via CBS Sports Network.
Tennessee vs. Baylor Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Friday, November 22, 2024
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
- Location: Nassau, Bahamas
- Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center
- Spread: Tennessee -4.5
- Moneylines: Tennessee -191, Baylor +157
- Total: 143.5
Tennessee vs. Baylor 2024-25 Stats
|Tennessee
|Stat
|Baylor
|83.2
|Points For
|88.4
|57.2
|Points Against
|74.8
|53.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.1%
|33.8%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|48.3%
|40.2%
|Three Point %
|39.1%
|27.9%
|Opponent Three Point %
|40.2%
Tennessee’s Top Players
- The Volunteers scoring leader is Chaz Lanier, who puts up 16.2 points per game.
- Zakai Zeigler leads Tennessee with 7.4 assists a game and Igor Milicic Jr. paces the squad with 6.6 rebounds per matchup.
- The Volunteers are led by Lanier from beyond the arc. He knocks down 3.2 shots from deep per game.
- Tennessee’s blocks leader is Felix Okpara, who collects 2.0 per game. Jahmai Mashack leads the team averaging 2.6 steals a contest.
Baylor’s Top Players
- Norchad Omier is at the top of the Bears scoring and rebounding leaderboards with 15.4 points per game and 10.0 rebounds per game this season.
- The Baylor leader in assists is Robert O. Wright III with 5.2 assists per game.
- Jayden Nunn leads the Bears in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 2.8 made threes per game.
- One Baylor player is its leader in both steals and blocks. VJ Edgecombe averages 2.4 steals per game and 1.8 blocks per game.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2024
|Montana
|W 92-57
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/17/2024
|Austin Peay
|W 103-68
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/21/2024
|Virginia
|W 64-42
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/22/2024
|Baylor
|–
Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/27/2024
|UT Martin
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/3/2024
|Syracuse
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2024
|Sam Houston
|W 104-67
|Foster Pavilion
|11/17/2024
|Tarleton State
|W 104-41
|Foster Pavilion
|11/21/2024
|St. John’s
|W 99-98
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/22/2024
|Tennessee
|–
Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/27/2024
|New Orleans
|–
Foster Pavilion
|12/4/2024
|@ UConn
|–
Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
