Predators vs. Jets Injury Report Today – November 23
Published 10:42 pm Friday, November 22, 2024
Currently, the Nashville Predators (6-11-3) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Winnipeg Jets (17-3) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, November 23 at 7:00 PM ET.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Spencer Stastney
|D
|Out
|Personal
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Logan Stanley
|D
|Out
|Mid-Body
Predators vs. Jets Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 46 total goals (2.3 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Defensively, Nashville has given up 64 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 22nd in league action.
- They have the league’s 28th-ranked goal differential at -18.
Jets Season Insights
- With 84 goals (4.2 per game), the Jets have the league’s top offense.
- Winnipeg allows just 2.4 goals per game (47 total), the fifth-fewest in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of +37, they lead the league.
Predators vs. Jets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-128)
|Jets (+107)
|6
