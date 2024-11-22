Predators vs. Jets Injury Report Today – November 23 Published 10:42 pm Friday, November 22, 2024

Currently, the Nashville Predators (6-11-3) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Winnipeg Jets (17-3) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, November 23 at 7:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Spencer Stastney D Out Personal

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Logan Stanley D Out Mid-Body

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 46 total goals (2.3 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.

Defensively, Nashville has given up 64 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 22nd in league action.

They have the league’s 28th-ranked goal differential at -18.

Jets Season Insights

With 84 goals (4.2 per game), the Jets have the league’s top offense.

Winnipeg allows just 2.4 goals per game (47 total), the fifth-fewest in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +37, they lead the league.

Predators vs. Jets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-128) Jets (+107) 6

