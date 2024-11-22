NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 23
Published 7:33 pm Friday, November 22, 2024
Today’s NBA lineup has lots in store. Among the contests is the New York Knicks squaring off against the Utah Jazz.
Explore our betting guide for the NBA’s upcoming games today.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 23
Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KJZZ, and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: NBA TV, CHSN, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: KATU and SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
