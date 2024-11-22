How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 23 Published 8:54 pm Friday, November 22, 2024

Top 25 teams will take the court across four games on Saturday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Marshall Thundering Herd playing the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles

Time: 11:00 AM ET

Marshall Thundering Herd at No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

No. 18 Cincinnati Bearcats at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

