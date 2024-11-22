How to Watch the NBA Today, November 23
Published 8:31 pm Friday, November 22, 2024
Today’s NBA lineup features top teams in action. Among the seven contests is the Golden State Warriors meeting the San Antonio Spurs.
You will find info on live coverage of today’s NBA action right here.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Watch the NBA Today – November 23
Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KJZZ, and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kia Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: KATU and SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: NBA TV, CHSN, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.