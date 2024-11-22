How to Watch Tennessee vs. Baylor on TV or Live Stream – November 22 Published 9:43 am Friday, November 22, 2024

The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (5-0) will attempt to extend a five-game win streak when they host the No. 13 Baylor Bears (4-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 22, 2024. The Bears have won four games in a row.

Tennessee vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: CBS Sports Network

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers make 53.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).

Tennessee is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 48.3% from the field.

The Bears are the 132nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Volunteers sit at 141st.

The 83.2 points per game the Volunteers average are 8.4 more points than the Bears give up (74.8).

Tennessee is 4-0 when scoring more than 74.8 points.

Baylor Stats Insights

The Bears have shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 13.3 percentage points higher than the 33.8% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

Baylor has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 33.8% from the field.

The Bears are the 132nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 180th.

The Bears’ 88.4 points per game are 31.2 more points than the 57.2 the Volunteers give up to opponents.

Baylor is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 83.2 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Tennessee averaged 82.6 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 80.6 points per contest.

Defensively the Volunteers played better at home last year, ceding 62.8 points per game, compared to 75.3 away from home.

In terms of three-pointers, Tennessee fared better in home games last season, making 9.3 threes per game with a 36.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage in road games.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Baylor scored more points at home (86.9 per game) than on the road (71.7) last season.

In 2023-24, the Bears gave up two fewer points per game at home (68.8) than on the road (70.8).

Beyond the arc, Baylor knocked down fewer triples away (7.3 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32%) than at home (42.9%) as well.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/13/2024 Montana W 92-57 Thompson-Boling Arena 11/17/2024 Austin Peay W 103-68 Thompson-Boling Arena 11/21/2024 Virginia W 64-42 Baha Mar Convention Center 11/22/2024 Baylor – Baha Mar Convention Center 11/27/2024 UT Martin – Thompson-Boling Arena 12/3/2024 Syracuse – Thompson-Boling Arena

Baylor Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/12/2024 Sam Houston W 104-67 Foster Pavilion 11/17/2024 Tarleton State W 104-41 Foster Pavilion 11/21/2024 St. John’s W 99-98 Baha Mar Convention Center 11/22/2024 Tennessee – Baha Mar Convention Center 11/27/2024 New Orleans – Foster Pavilion 12/4/2024 @ UConn – Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

