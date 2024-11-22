How to Watch Tennessee vs. Baylor on TV or Live Stream – November 22

Published 9:43 am Friday, November 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (5-0) will attempt to extend a five-game win streak when they host the No. 13 Baylor Bears (4-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 22, 2024. The Bears have won four games in a row.

Tennessee vs. Baylor Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: CBS Sports Network

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers make 53.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).
  • Tennessee is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 48.3% from the field.
  • The Bears are the 132nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Volunteers sit at 141st.
  • The 83.2 points per game the Volunteers average are 8.4 more points than the Bears give up (74.8).
  • Tennessee is 4-0 when scoring more than 74.8 points.

Baylor Stats Insights

  • The Bears have shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 13.3 percentage points higher than the 33.8% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
  • Baylor has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 33.8% from the field.
  • The Bears are the 132nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 180th.
  • The Bears’ 88.4 points per game are 31.2 more points than the 57.2 the Volunteers give up to opponents.
  • Baylor is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 83.2 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • Tennessee averaged 82.6 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 80.6 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Volunteers played better at home last year, ceding 62.8 points per game, compared to 75.3 away from home.
  • In terms of three-pointers, Tennessee fared better in home games last season, making 9.3 threes per game with a 36.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage in road games.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • Baylor scored more points at home (86.9 per game) than on the road (71.7) last season.
  • In 2023-24, the Bears gave up two fewer points per game at home (68.8) than on the road (70.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Baylor knocked down fewer triples away (7.3 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32%) than at home (42.9%) as well.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2024 Montana W 92-57 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/17/2024 Austin Peay W 103-68 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/21/2024 Virginia W 64-42 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/22/2024 Baylor Baha Mar Convention Center
11/27/2024 UT Martin Thompson-Boling Arena
12/3/2024 Syracuse Thompson-Boling Arena

Baylor Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2024 Sam Houston W 104-67 Foster Pavilion
11/17/2024 Tarleton State W 104-41 Foster Pavilion
11/21/2024 St. John’s W 99-98 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/22/2024 Tennessee Baha Mar Convention Center
11/27/2024 New Orleans Foster Pavilion
12/4/2024 @ UConn Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

