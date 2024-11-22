How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Friday, November 22
Published 6:00 am Friday, November 22, 2024
SEC squads are on Friday’s college basketball schedule for nine games, including the Baylor Bears taking on the Tennessee Volunteers.
Today’s SEC Games
Pittsburgh Panthers at LSU Tigers
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
Seton Hall Pirates at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
Southern Illinois Salukis at No. 21 Florida Gators
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
Jackson State Tigers at No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
Pacific Tigers at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
Mississippi State Bulldogs at SMU Mustangs
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
Little Rock Trojans at No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
Texas Longhorns at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPNU
No. 13 Baylor Bears at No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
