Harlan City Council talks code enforcement, sewer Published 8:10 am Friday, November 22, 2024

The Harlan City Council discussed multiple topics during a recent meeting including properties in violation of city codes and an upcoming sewer project.

Harlan City Mayor Joe Meadors advised the council on upcoming code violation possibilities.

“I’m going to tell you all so you can be prepared,” Meadors said. “We’re going to go after some property owners. We’ve got two or three that have lagged and lagged, and they’ve just about thumbed their nose at us. So, we’re going to take action. If anybody asks you about it, just tell them we’re following the city ordinance. The Code Enforcement Officer, if and when we have to go that route, will issue citations, and it will go to the Code Enforcement Board and we’re going to try to make some headway. We’ve got a couple that just will not fix their property.”

Meadors told the council they may hear from the property owners.

“Be prepared, you’re liable to hear something,” Meadors said. “Additionally, there are going to be some others. We did get one property on Ivy Street down, and I think it looks pretty good. We’ve got some work to do in there in the Spring, but for right now I think it looks great.”

Meadors informed the council that a structure in Fairview had been successfully removed.

“We did get one down in Fairview about four of five weeks ago,” Meadors said. “We worked with the property owner and told them we would tear it down if they didn’t and place tax liens on it, but they went ahead and got it out on their own. It should have been torn down 50 or 60 years ago. So, we’re making progress.”

Meadors also updated the council on a sewer construction project, part of which involves a pump in the Rio Vista community.

“We’re getting very close to getting sewer construction started,” Meadors said. “Hopefully the first part will go quickly, I will tell you the second part which is doing that Rio Vista pump station, there was a particular pump we specified in the bid documents, that pump has a back order, and it could take four years to get it, so we had to backtrack. That’s a big-ticket item, it’s tens of thousands of dollars.”

Meadors said they have searched for another option.

“We’ve tried to handle that with an equivalent pump by a different maker,” Meadors said. “We’re hoping that Rural Development approves that. At this time, I think it’s going to go through. Other than that, things are looking pretty good.”