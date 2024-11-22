Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Texans Game – Week 12 Published 1:37 pm Friday, November 22, 2024

The Houston Texans (7-4) meet a familiar opponent (and best bets are available) when they host the Tennessee Titans (2-8) on Sunday, November 24, 2024 at NRG Stadium in an AFC South battle.

Titans vs. Texans Matchup Info

Best Moneyline Bet

Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Texans winning by a considerably greater margin (16.6 points). Take the Texans.

The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Texans an 80.0% chance to win.

The Texans have won seven of the eight games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (87.5%).

Houston has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -400 or shorter.

This season, the Titans have been the underdog seven times and won one of those games.

This season, Tennessee has been at least a +310 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Texans (-7.5)

Texans (-7.5) The Texans have covered the spread in a game five times this season (5-5-1).

In games they have played as 7.5-point favorites or more, Houston has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

The Titans have covered the spread only once over 10 games with a set spread.

Tennessee has yet to cover the spread when it is at least 7.5-point underdogs (0-3).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (40.5)

Over (40.5) Houston and Tennessee combine to average the exact same points per game as the over/under of 40.5 points set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 7.3 more points per game (47.8) than this matchup’s total of 40.5 points.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Texans’ 11 games with a set total.

Out of the Titans’ 10 games with a set total, five have hit the over (50%).

