Titans vs. Texans: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 12 Published 1:45 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024

Bookmakers give the Houston Texans (7-4) the edge when they host the Tennessee Titans (2-8) on Sunday, November 24, 2024 in a matchup between AFC South foes at NRG Stadium. Houston is favored by 7.5 points. The over/under is set at 40.5 points for the outing.

The betting trends and insights for the Titans can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Texans.

Email newsletter signup

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Texans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Houston Game Info

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Texans Betting Insights

Tennessee has only one win versus the spread this year.

The Titans don’t have a win ATS (0-3) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this season.

There have been five Tennessee games (out of 10) that hit the over this season.

So far this season, Houston has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread.

The Texans are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Four of Houston’s 11 games with a set total have hit the over (36.4%).

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Calvin Ridley – – – – 60.5 (-114) – Nick Westbrook-Ikhine – – – – 32.5 (-114) – Chigoziem Okonkwo – – – – 17.5 (-114) – Will Levis 192.5 (-114) – – – – – Payouts above are for the “over” bet.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.