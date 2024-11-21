Tennessee vs. UTEP Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Nov. 23 Published 8:50 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024

Our computer model predicts the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers will take down the UTEP Miners on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. ET. For a complete projection on the game at Neyland Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Tennessee vs. UTEP Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UTEP (+40.5) Under (52.5) Tennessee 44, UTEP 4

Tennessee Betting Info (2024)

The Volunteers have four wins in nine games against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 40.5-point favorites or more, Tennessee has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

The Volunteers have seen four of their nine games go over the point total.

The average total for Tennessee games this season has been 56, 3.5 points higher than the total for this game.

UTEP Betting Info (2024)

The Miners are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

In the Miners’ 10 games with a set total, four have hit the over (40%).

The average total in UTEP games this season is 1.7 less points than the point total of 52.5 in this outing.

Volunteers vs. Miners 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 35.5 14.4 70 1.5 30 14.7 UTEP 19.2 29.7 18.5 23.5 11 27.3

