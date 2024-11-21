NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 22
Published 10:31 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024
In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls take the floor at United Center.
Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for all of the important games today below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 22
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Spread: 76ers -5.5
- Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 5.3 points)
- Total: 217.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and YES
Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics
- Spread: Celtics -15.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 14.8 points)
- Total: 237.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (234 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and NBCS-BOS
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors
- Spread: Warriors -9.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 14.1 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: ESPN, Gulf Coast Sports, and NBCS-BA
Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Spread: Rockets -12.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 14.2 points)
- Total: 217.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (220.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: KATU and SCHN
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: Bucks -5.5
- Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 5.5 points)
- Total: 235.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSIN
Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Spread: Hawks -1.5
- Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 4 points)
- Total: 242.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (236.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE
Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Spread: Nuggets -4.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 1.2 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ESPN, ALT, and KFAA
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings
- Spread: Kings -2.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 4.9 points)
- Total: 220.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSC
