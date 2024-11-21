NBA Best Bets: Bulls vs. Hawks Picks for November 22 Published 6:39 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024

The Chicago Bulls (6-10) are just 1.5-point favorites as they look to end a four-game home losing streak when they take on the Atlanta Hawks (7-9) on Friday, November 22, 2024 at United Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on CHSN and FDSSE.

Before placing a wager on this matchup, have a look at the best bets available on Friday according to our computer predictions.

Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: CHSN and FDSSE

Bulls vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Bulls (- 1.5)

Against the spread, Chicago is 7-9-0 this season.

Against the spread, Atlanta is 6-10-0 this year.

The Bulls are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this year.

As 1.5-point underdogs or greater, the Hawks are 5-4 against the spread.

Pick OU:

Under (241.5)





In seven of 16 games this season, the Bulls and their opponents have combined to total more than 241.5 points.

The Hawks have combined with their opponents to score more than 241.5 points in four of 16 games this season.

The average point total in Chicago’s matchups this year is 233.1, 8.4 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Atlanta has had an average of 232.1 points scored in its games so far this season, 9.4 points fewer than this game’s over/under.

The Hawks are the NBA’s fourth-highest scoring team this season compared to the third-ranked Bulls.

The Hawks have allowed the 29th-fewest points in the league this season, while the Bulls have given up the 30th-fewest.

Moneyline Pick: Bulls (-125)

The Bulls lost the only game they’ve played as the favorite this season.

The Hawks have been victorious in four of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has played as a favorite of -125 or more once this season and lost that game.

This season, Atlanta has come away with a win four times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Bulls, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

