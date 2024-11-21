How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 22

Published 5:58 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Friday, November 22

There are four games featuring a ranked team on Friday’s college basketball slate.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 21 Nebraska Cornhuskers at Creighton Bluejays

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloHoops

Lafayette Leopards at No. 13 West Virginia Mountaineers

Oregon State Beavers at No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners at UNLV Rebels

  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN)
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Thursday, November 21

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 21

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Virginia on TV or Live Stream - November 21

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Virginia on TV or Live Stream – November 21

Bucks vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Dec. 4

Bucks vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Dec. 4

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, November 21

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 21

Print Article

SportsPlus