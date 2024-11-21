How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, November 22 Published 8:54 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024

Friday’s college basketball schedule includes eight games featuring a ranked team on the court. Among those games is the Duke Blue Devils squaring off against the Arizona Wildcats.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers at UCF Knights

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Southern Illinois Salukis at No. 21 Florida Gators

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN

Jackson State Tigers at No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+

Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 14 Creighton Bluejays

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks

Hofstra Pride at No. 7 Houston Cougars

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Little Rock Trojans at No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN

No. 12 Duke Blue Devils at No. 17 Arizona Wildcats

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN

No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Time: 12:30 AM ET

12:30 AM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN

