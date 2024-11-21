How to Watch the Hawks vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22 Published 8:54 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024

The Chicago Bulls (6-10) hope to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (7-9) on November 22, 2024.

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSE

CHSN, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks Stats Insights

This season, the Hawks have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% lower than the 48.7% of shots the Bulls’ opponents have knocked down.

In games Atlanta shoots better than 48.7% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Bulls are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 10th.

The Hawks put up eight fewer points per game (114.9) than the Bulls allow (122.9).

When Atlanta scores more than 122.9 points, it is 3-0.

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls’ 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hawks have allowed to their opponents.

This season, Chicago has a 4-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.6% from the field.

The Hawks are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 22nd.

The Bulls put up only 4.2 fewer points per game (115.4) than the Hawks allow (119.6).

When it scores more than 119.6 points, Chicago is 5-2.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Hawks are scoring 3.9 more points per game (116.9) than they are in away games (113).

Atlanta surrenders 120.1 points per game when playing at home, compared to 119 on the road.

The Hawks are sinking 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 34% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.2 fewer threes and 0.8% points worse than they’re averaging on the road (12.6, 34.8%).

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls average fewer points per game at home (110.3) than away (118.4), and allow more at home (124.2) than on the road (122.1).

At home, Chicago gives up 124.2 points per game. Away, it allows 122.1.

The Bulls collect 1.4 fewer assists per game at home (27.3) than on the road (28.7).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cody Zeller Out Personal

Bulls Injuries