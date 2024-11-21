How to Watch the Hawks vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published 8:54 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024
The Chicago Bulls (6-10) hope to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (7-9) on November 22, 2024.
Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Hawks Stats Insights
- This season, the Hawks have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% lower than the 48.7% of shots the Bulls’ opponents have knocked down.
- In games Atlanta shoots better than 48.7% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Bulls are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 10th.
- The Hawks put up eight fewer points per game (114.9) than the Bulls allow (122.9).
- When Atlanta scores more than 122.9 points, it is 3-0.
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls’ 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hawks have allowed to their opponents.
- This season, Chicago has a 4-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.6% from the field.
- The Hawks are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 22nd.
- The Bulls put up only 4.2 fewer points per game (115.4) than the Hawks allow (119.6).
- When it scores more than 119.6 points, Chicago is 5-2.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Hawks are scoring 3.9 more points per game (116.9) than they are in away games (113).
- Atlanta surrenders 120.1 points per game when playing at home, compared to 119 on the road.
- The Hawks are sinking 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 34% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.2 fewer threes and 0.8% points worse than they’re averaging on the road (12.6, 34.8%).
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- The Bulls average fewer points per game at home (110.3) than away (118.4), and allow more at home (124.2) than on the road (122.1).
- At home, Chicago gives up 124.2 points per game. Away, it allows 122.1.
- The Bulls collect 1.4 fewer assists per game at home (27.3) than on the road (28.7).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lonzo Ball
|Out
|Wrist
|Patrick Williams
|Out
|Foot