How to Watch Tennessee vs. Virginia on TV or Live Stream – November 21 Published 9:42 am Thursday, November 21, 2024

The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) carry a four-game winning streak into a road matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers (3-0), who have won three straight. It starts at 9:30 PM ET (on CBS Sports Network) on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

Watch men's college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo.

Tennessee vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers made 44% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.4 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

Tennessee went 20-2 when it shot higher than 40.6% from the field.

The Cavaliers ranked 329th in rebounding in college basketball, the Volunteers finished 29th.

Last year, the 78.8 points per game the Volunteers put up were 19 more points than the Cavaliers allowed (59.8).

Tennessee had a 24-6 record last season when putting up more than 59.8 points.

Virginia Stats Insights

The Cavaliers’ 42.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.9 percentage points higher than the Volunteers allowed to their opponents (38.9%).

Virginia compiled a 21-3 straight up record in games it shot higher than 38.9% from the field.

The Cavaliers were the 329th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Volunteers finished 41st.

The Cavaliers put up only 4.5 fewer points per game last year (62.9) than the Volunteers gave up to opponents (67.4).

Virginia had a 22-9 record last season when giving up fewer than 78.8 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Offensively Tennessee played better in home games last year, averaging 82.6 points per game, compared to 80.6 per game when playing on the road.

At home, the Volunteers surrendered 12.5 fewer points per game (62.8) than away from home (75.3).

In home games, Tennessee drained 1.2 more three-pointers per game (9.3) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to when playing on the road (32.4%).

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

At home, Virginia averaged 66.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 60.5.

At home, the Cavaliers gave up 51.4 points per game, 18.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70).

Virginia drained more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than on the road (35.6%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/9/2024 @ Louisville W 77-55 KFC Yum! Center 11/13/2024 Montana W 92-57 Thompson-Boling Arena 11/17/2024 Austin Peay W 103-68 Thompson-Boling Arena 11/21/2024 Virginia – Baha Mar Convention Center 11/27/2024 UT Martin – Thompson-Boling Arena 12/3/2024 Syracuse – Thompson-Boling Arena

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2024 Campbell W 65-56 John Paul Jones Arena 11/11/2024 Coppin State W 62-45 John Paul Jones Arena 11/15/2024 Villanova W 70-60 CFG Bank Arena 11/21/2024 Tennessee – Baha Mar Convention Center 11/26/2024 Manhattan – John Paul Jones Arena 11/29/2024 Holy Cross – John Paul Jones Arena

