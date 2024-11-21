How to Watch Tennessee vs. Virginia on TV or Live Stream – November 21

Published 9:42 am Thursday, November 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) carry a four-game winning streak into a road matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers (3-0), who have won three straight. It starts at 9:30 PM ET (on CBS Sports Network) on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

Tennessee vs. Virginia Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers made 44% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.4 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
  • Tennessee went 20-2 when it shot higher than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Cavaliers ranked 329th in rebounding in college basketball, the Volunteers finished 29th.
  • Last year, the 78.8 points per game the Volunteers put up were 19 more points than the Cavaliers allowed (59.8).
  • Tennessee had a 24-6 record last season when putting up more than 59.8 points.

Virginia Stats Insights

  • The Cavaliers’ 42.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.9 percentage points higher than the Volunteers allowed to their opponents (38.9%).
  • Virginia compiled a 21-3 straight up record in games it shot higher than 38.9% from the field.
  • The Cavaliers were the 329th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Volunteers finished 41st.
  • The Cavaliers put up only 4.5 fewer points per game last year (62.9) than the Volunteers gave up to opponents (67.4).
  • Virginia had a 22-9 record last season when giving up fewer than 78.8 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • Offensively Tennessee played better in home games last year, averaging 82.6 points per game, compared to 80.6 per game when playing on the road.
  • At home, the Volunteers surrendered 12.5 fewer points per game (62.8) than away from home (75.3).
  • In home games, Tennessee drained 1.2 more three-pointers per game (9.3) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to when playing on the road (32.4%).

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • At home, Virginia averaged 66.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 60.5.
  • At home, the Cavaliers gave up 51.4 points per game, 18.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70).
  • Virginia drained more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than on the road (35.6%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2024 @ Louisville W 77-55 KFC Yum! Center
11/13/2024 Montana W 92-57 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/17/2024 Austin Peay W 103-68 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/21/2024 Virginia Baha Mar Convention Center
11/27/2024 UT Martin Thompson-Boling Arena
12/3/2024 Syracuse Thompson-Boling Arena

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2024 Campbell W 65-56 John Paul Jones Arena
11/11/2024 Coppin State W 62-45 John Paul Jones Arena
11/15/2024 Villanova W 70-60 CFG Bank Arena
11/21/2024 Tennessee Baha Mar Convention Center
11/26/2024 Manhattan John Paul Jones Arena
11/29/2024 Holy Cross John Paul Jones Arena

