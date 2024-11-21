How to Watch Tennessee vs. Virginia on TV or Live Stream – November 21
Published 9:42 am Thursday, November 21, 2024
The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) carry a four-game winning streak into a road matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers (3-0), who have won three straight. It starts at 9:30 PM ET (on CBS Sports Network) on Thursday, November 21, 2024.
Tennessee vs. Virginia Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers made 44% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.4 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
- Tennessee went 20-2 when it shot higher than 40.6% from the field.
- The Cavaliers ranked 329th in rebounding in college basketball, the Volunteers finished 29th.
- Last year, the 78.8 points per game the Volunteers put up were 19 more points than the Cavaliers allowed (59.8).
- Tennessee had a 24-6 record last season when putting up more than 59.8 points.
Virginia Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers’ 42.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.9 percentage points higher than the Volunteers allowed to their opponents (38.9%).
- Virginia compiled a 21-3 straight up record in games it shot higher than 38.9% from the field.
- The Cavaliers were the 329th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Volunteers finished 41st.
- The Cavaliers put up only 4.5 fewer points per game last year (62.9) than the Volunteers gave up to opponents (67.4).
- Virginia had a 22-9 record last season when giving up fewer than 78.8 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Offensively Tennessee played better in home games last year, averaging 82.6 points per game, compared to 80.6 per game when playing on the road.
- At home, the Volunteers surrendered 12.5 fewer points per game (62.8) than away from home (75.3).
- In home games, Tennessee drained 1.2 more three-pointers per game (9.3) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to when playing on the road (32.4%).
Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- At home, Virginia averaged 66.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 60.5.
- At home, the Cavaliers gave up 51.4 points per game, 18.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70).
- Virginia drained more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than on the road (35.6%).
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2024
|@ Louisville
|W 77-55
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/13/2024
|Montana
|W 92-57
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/17/2024
|Austin Peay
|W 103-68
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/21/2024
|Virginia
|–
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/27/2024
|UT Martin
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/3/2024
|Syracuse
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2024
|Campbell
|W 65-56
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/11/2024
|Coppin State
|W 62-45
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/15/2024
|Villanova
|W 70-60
|CFG Bank Arena
|11/21/2024
|Tennessee
|–
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/26/2024
|Manhattan
|–
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/29/2024
|Holy Cross
|–
|John Paul Jones Arena
