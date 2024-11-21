How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 21 Published 12:59 am Thursday, November 21, 2024

SEC teams will hit the court in two games on Thursday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles squaring off against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s SEC Games

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 5:00 PM ET

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.