How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 22

Published 8:59 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

There are five games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature SEC squads. That includes the Oklahoma Sooners versus the UNLV Rebels.

Today’s SEC Games

Little Rock Trojans at Missouri Tigers

  • Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Florida Gators at Florida State Seminoles

Samford Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Auburn Tigers at California Golden Bears

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network X
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners at UNLV Rebels

  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN)
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

